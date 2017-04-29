CH gets 7 proposals for WTE facility
AT least seven proposals from foreign and local firms for the construction of a waste-to-energy (WTE) facility are being evaluated by the Cebu City Solid Waste Management Board (SWMB).
Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office consultant Nida Cabrera explained that the construction of a WTE is one of the requirements for the rehabilitation of the Inayawan Sanitary Landfill.
Cabrera said that the proponents, some of whom came from China and Yokohama City in Japan, have submitted their draft reports in the technology and initial financial components needed to construct the facility.
Those that will pass the SWMB’s assessment will be able to pitch their projects to Mayor Tomas Osmeña, which will then be considered as unsolicited proposals.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 29, 2017.
