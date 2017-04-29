CH ups security at OSCC

THE Bureau of Jail Management (BJMP) 7 and the Guadalupe Police Station will field personnel to man the Operation Second Chance Center (OSCC) in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City following the confiscation of more than 400 contraband in the facility last Thursday.

The Cebu City Government, for its part, has also put up tarpaulins as temporary extensions of the perimeter wall between the OSCC and the adjacent city jail to prevent minors and inmates from communicating with each other through hand signals.

Amendment

For added measures, Councilor Dave Tumulak, deputy mayor for police matters, will also reintroduce his proposed ordinance prohibiting the bringing, entry and sneaking of electronic communication devices inside the city jail.

This time, though, he said that instead of the city jail, he will amend his draft legislation to cover the OSCC.

“Our main concern is to cut communication and strengthen security. Jail Warden Arnel Peralta has assured that the BJMP will help beef up security, especially in the boundary area,” Tumulak said.

Last Thursday morning, officials of the center confiscated 349 packs of cigarettes and almost 100 lighters.

A small sachet containing suspected shabu was also found by a K9 unit from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 7 during the disposal of the items.

The contraband were reportedly thrown from outside into the facility. From the OSCC, the items were then tossed by some minors to the city jail.

Tumulak said they suspect some habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) drivers of acting as conveyors of the contraband.

“Not all of them, of course. But some have admitted having been hired by customers who throw things into the OSCC as they pass by the area. The drivers, though, denied being co-conspirators,” he said.

Tumulak said it is important to stop the activity as it is using minors inside the facility as “instruments to crime.”

The OSCC was built to house 130 inmates, but it now houses 183 minors.