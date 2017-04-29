Church to public: rediscover faith

THE faithful were urged to rediscover their faith and apply it in their daily lives.

This was the message of Fr. Andres Rivera Jr. of the Augustinian Province of Sto.Niño de Cebu during the fiesta mass held at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño pilgrim center for the 452nd Kaplag Anniversary yesterday.

For the first time, both the images of the Sto. Niño and the Virgin of Lindogon were in the same mass.

In his homily, Rivera reminded the faithful that Catholicism in the country truly began not when Portuguese conquistador Ferdinand Magellan brought the Sto. Niño to Cebu but when it was rediscovered 44 years later.

Rivera then urged the faithful to keep their faith alive in their everyday lives and not only when they need it the most.

“We may have accepted our faith, but do we need to suffer trials and tribulations just to uncover our faith and be renewed?” he asked.

Rivera also challenged the Cebuanos and devotees of the Sto.Niño to reexamine their faith.

“Do you openly show your faith or do you keep it in a box?” he added.

Rivera also asked them to spread their faith by doing good works and not by superstitious practices.

The mass at the Basilica yesterday concluded the activities for this year’s 452nd Kaplag anniversary.

Since Monday, the image of the Sto.Niño was brought to the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center, Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, San Nicolas Parish in Barangay Pasil and at the Birhen sa Lindogon Shrine in Sibonga, Cebu before it was brought back to the Basilica yesterday morning.