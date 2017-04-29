Curfew drive yields 25 minors

TWENTY-FIVE minors were rounded up last Thursday night when officials of Barangay Poblacion, Talisay City revived the City’s curfew ordinance.

This was in response to the call made by Mayor Eduardo Gullas to revive the curfew policy in light of the recent gang-related violence that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old girl.

The minors were seen roaming outside their homes after 10 p.m.

Barangay Poblacion Councilor Jefferson Seguera, said they will continue to implement the curfew ordinance until all minors in their village learn to comply.

Supt. Emerson Dante, Talisay City police chief, said that city officials wanted to amend the curfew ordinance, which will include a provision penalizing the parents who will allow their children to loiter after curfew hours.

Dante said that by focusing the penalties on the parents, they will learn to discipline their children.

Last Sunday, a 16-year-old girl was shot dead in Poblacion. She was reportedly caught in the conflict between two rival gangs.