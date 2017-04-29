DPS collects 3 tons of trash in Badjao community

SOME 139 Badjaos in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City participated in the “Basura Mo, Sardinas Ko” program of the City Government yesterday.

The Department of Public Services (DPS) collected three tons of trash in the area.

The Badjaos received 408 cans of sardines in return.

“Since this is the first time that the Badjaos participated in the program, it cannot be avoided that they failed to segregate their wastes but we will surely orient them on how to do it properly,” said Jerome Mañego of DPS.

Sara Kolaeng, 19, was happy to participate in the program.

She admitted that the coastal area where she lived for 11 years is dirty.

She said she is worried for the health of her two-year-old son.

“I am overwhelmed that our area will soon be cleaned with the help of my fellow Badjaos,” she said.

“Even if there will be no sardines, I am happy that there will be trucks to collect our garbage. I am willing to help clean our place,” she added.

Mañego said that the sardines-for-trash program is a good way to persuade people to be responsible for the disposal of their wastes.

The cleaning operation in the Badjao community, he said, will continue with the help of the Badjaos and the City’s street cleaners.

In an earlier interview, Mayor Tomas Osmeña said that a private individual, Jay Abiles, asked the City to expand its “Basura Mo, Sardinas Ko” program to the ethnic-linguistic group.

At least 2,000 Badjaos are living in Sitios Puntod Alaska and Nabba in Mambaling.

The program, which started last March 6, was first implemented by the City in Barangays Lahug and Cogon Pardo to improve solid waste management in the city’s interior areas.

The City has allocated P5 million for the purchase of 385,000 cans of sardines, which will last for one year. Mara Gabilan