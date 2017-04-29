‘End hunger by caring for the poor’

ERADICATING poverty by confronting hunger with volunteerism and caring for the poor is the un theme in this year’s End Hunger Summit, which opened at the Cebu Provincial Capitol yesterday.

The activity is a series of regional summits by Gawad Kalinga that seeks to discuss effective ways of ending hunger.

Gawad Kalinga emphasizes the importance of starting the fight against poverty by feeding hungry Filipino children.

Fr. Bienvenido Nebres, former president of the Ateneo de Manila University, wants the government to not only focus on the country’s economy but also on empowering its people.

In the State of Food Insecurity in the World Study in 2012, 16 million Filipino children were considered undernourished.

Nebres then shared a story of a Grade 2 pupil who fainted and said “It’s Thursday” the minute he woke up.

When asked why, the child said he fainted because he doesn’t eat on Thursdays. Their family was so poor they decided to take turns eating.

“There is deeper poverty than the lack of money. Poverty is the lack of capability and the lack of capability is caused by the lack of basic education and poor health,” Nebres said.

One out of five pupils drops out of school in Grade 2 because they would rather work and be able to buy food than go to school with an empty stomach.

Gawad Kaling’s head of new initiatives Mark Lawrence Cruz said that instead of committing to help the poor, it is about time that the public commit to ending poverty in the country. Mary Nhel Dajao, CNU Intern