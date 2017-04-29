Oplan Pokemon nets 75 'pushers,' other criminals
OPERATIVES of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) arrested 75 suspected drug pushers and other criminals in their latest Oplan Pokemon drive.
Seized during the simultaneous operations last Thursday were 80.04 grams of white crystals believed to be shabu worth P617,459.
A .38 revolver loaded with three bullets, eight illegal gambling machines and cash amounting to P1,360 believed to be proceeds of illegal activities were also confiscated.
Oplan Pokemon is the term coined by CCPO Director Joel Doria for a one-time, big-time operation.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 29, 2017.
