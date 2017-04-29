Police arrest illegal gambling operators

POLICE caught the alleged underling of a gambling lord in a raid in Sitio Upper Cogon, Barangay Poblacion 1 in Carcar City last Thursday.

Sarah Jane Diepera, 37, was caught by the team led by Provincial Intelligence Branch Chief Joie Yape Jr.

Her alleged collector Virginio Arenas, 40, was also caught.

Diepera yielded some P100,000 believed to be proceeds of illegal gambling. Yape said Diepera is an underling of suspected gambling lord Vincent Rojo, who is reportedly now in hiding.

Danao City Regional Trial Court Judge Jerry Dicdican authorized the raid.