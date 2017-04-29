'Shabu,' nubain, firearm, cash seized in buy-bust
A DRUG suspect with a firearm and different kinds of illegal drugs was arrested in Zone 7 Riverside in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City yesterday dawn.
The suspect was identified as Joseph “Kulafo” Lopes, 37, a resident of Purok 6 in Barangay Cubacub.
Mandaue Police Station 6 personnel recovered four small sachets and three medium packs of suspected shabu, three Nubain ampules, three syringes, a strip of aluminum foil and the P200 used as buy-bust money from the suspect.
A .45 pistol with five live ammunition were also seized from Lopes.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 29, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!