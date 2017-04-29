'Shabu,' nubain, firearm, cash seized in buy-bust | SunStar

'Shabu,' nubain, firearm, cash seized in buy-bust

Saturday, April 29, 2017
By
Flornisa M. Gitgano

A DRUG suspect with a firearm and different kinds of illegal drugs was arrested in Zone 7 Riverside in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City yesterday dawn.

The suspect was identified as Joseph “Kulafo” Lopes, 37, a resident of Purok 6 in Barangay Cubacub.

Mandaue Police Station 6 personnel recovered four small sachets and three medium packs of suspected shabu, three Nubain ampules, three syringes, a strip of aluminum foil and the P200 used as buy-bust money from the suspect.

A .45 pistol with five live ammunition were also seized from Lopes. 

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 29, 2017.

