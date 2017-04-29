Talisay seizes 104 butane canisters
THE officials of Talisay City confiscated 104 butane canisters last Thursday.
The Talisay City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (TCDRRMO), Bureau of Fire Department, barangay officials and police raided the store of Ramil Lintuan in Barangay San Isidro at 5:20 p.m.
TCDRRMO head Alvin Santillana said Lintuan was illegally refilling butane canisters with liquefied petroleum gas.
He said Lintuan had no permits from the Department of Energy and the Bureau of Fire Protection for his business.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 29, 2017.
