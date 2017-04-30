3 men fall in drug ops in Talisay, Minglanilla
THREE men were arrested for drug-related offenses in two separate anti-illegal drug operations in Minglanilla town and Talisay City yesterday.
In Talisay, two drug users were arrested after they were allegedly caught sniffing shabu in Sitio Ughai, Barangay San Roque at 1 a.m.
They were identified as Jeson Corbeta, 31, and Jokris Bayadas, 27, who yielded a small pack of suspected shabu and sniffing paraphernalia.
In Minglanilla, Hilario Ocariza, 51, was arrested in a buy-bust in Barangay Tunghaan at 1:10 a.m.
Two sachets of shabu and P200 cash were seized from him.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 01, 2017.
