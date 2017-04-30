Bikers’ gathering, May 6

BLACKHAWK Cebu Motorcycle Club, together with VOG Vmax, will be hosting the 4th Dahunog Bike Rally and 41st Unity Ride in Mandaue City on May 6.

At least 400 big bikers, mostly residents of Mandaue, are expected to join the event, which serves as a fellowship of members of the Visayas Federation of Big Bikers Inc., including Big Bikers Club Cebu, in time for the fiesta celebration of the city.

The registration fee is P500, inclusive of Dahunog shirt, lunch and dinner, and raffle ticket. The event proper will be held outside the Parkmall.

After the registration, a program will follow before riders will go around the city. A fellowship program will cap the whole-day activity.

KTM Cebu, the event’s major sponsor, will hold an exhibit of big bikes. It will also be raffling off some of the units during the fellowship.

Shell Advance, another sponsor, will also be giving out freebies and will have a raffle draw.

SunStar Cebu is one of the event’s media sponsors. Monique Canseran, CNU Intern