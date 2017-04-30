Boy, 16, nabbed for selling drugs in Consolacion

POLICE arrested a 16-year-old suspected drug pusher in a buy-bust in District 5, Barangay Pulpogan, Consolacion, Cebu last Saturday night.

Seized from the boy were four packs of white crystals believed to be shabu.

He allegedly tried to escape, after he noticed that he was dealing with police officers.

Investigators will determine who used the boy in the illegal drug trade.

He will be charged for selling shabu, after the social welfare office will issue a certification that the boy knew what he was doing.

Selling of illegal drugs is a non-bailable offense.