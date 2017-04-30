Boy, 16, nabbed for selling drugs in Consolacion
POLICE arrested a 16-year-old suspected drug pusher in a buy-bust in District 5, Barangay Pulpogan, Consolacion, Cebu last Saturday night.
Seized from the boy were four packs of white crystals believed to be shabu.
He allegedly tried to escape, after he noticed that he was dealing with police officers.
Investigators will determine who used the boy in the illegal drug trade.
He will be charged for selling shabu, after the social welfare office will issue a certification that the boy knew what he was doing.
Selling of illegal drugs is a non-bailable offense.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 01, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!