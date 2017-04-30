Cop's live-in partner arrested for masiao
A 28-year-old live-in partner of a police officer was caught for her alleged involvement in an illegal numbers game in Barangay Candarohan, Borbon, Cebu last Saturday night.
Jenny Dumosmo Suson yielded tally sheets with different number combinations, stubs and bet money.
Suson is reportedly the live-in partner of PO1 Dominador R. Banzon, who is assigned in Borbon Police Station.
Cebu Provincial Police Office Eric Noble said Banzon will face in-vestigation for his failure to stop or apprehend his partner’s involvement in the illegal gambling activity.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 01, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!