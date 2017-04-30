Holy Land relics on display at SM

SACRED relics from the Holy Land are on display at SM City Consolacion starting today, May 1, until May 14.

Last month, the exhibit was held in SM City Cebu.

The Tour of Holy Land Relics is an exhibit of the sacred relics of the Jesus Christ, biblical saints, and stones from the holy sites.

This tour of the relics provided an experience to all those who wish to experience the Holy Land in a unique way. In the exhibit, visitors will discover Israel, along with its Christian history, by exploring the relics related to the life and death of Jesus Christ.

In religion, a relic usually consists of the physical remains of a saint or the personal effects of the saint or venerated person preserved for purposes of veneration as a tangible memorial.

Relics are an important aspect of some forms of Buddhism, Christianity, Islam, Hinduism, Shamanism, and many other religions.

Relics are classified as first class–a part of the person’s body, such as blood, hair, or bones; second class–an article touched by the person or touched directly to part of his or her body; and third class–something touched indirectly to the person, that is, to a first or second class relic, to the tomb, etc.