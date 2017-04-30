Jose Mari Yu to speak at water forum

METRO Cebu Water District chairman Joel Mari S. Yu will speak at the 2nd Cebu Water Challenge Forum organized by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) set on May 4.

The event was organized in partnership with the Water Resources Center Foundation and will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Marco Polo Plaza Cebu in Cebu City.

In an effort to address water security and flooding problems, ECCP will gather local government units, water utility stakeholders, private companies and concerned individuals in the Visayas in promoting water initiatives and managing its water resources.

Yu was appointed as chairman of Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) in January of this year.

He was the managing director of the defunct Cebu Investment Promotions Center (CIPC), which was largely responsible for pushing the IT-BPO developments in Cebu. He held this position for 20 years until 2013.

A business management graduate, he also held various positions as a Department of Trade and Industry regional director.

He was also the vice president for business development of the Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc., and took on managing the investment plans for South Road Project (SRP) last year.

The May 4 event is the second forum on water that aims to drive the urgency of addressing not only the looming water crisis, but the degenerating water quality and the worsening flood situation.

The ECCP holds water initiatives as part of its advocacy in finding sustainable solutions that will affect the agricultural, manufacturing, infrastructure, and technology sectors.

For inquiries or registration, contact George Genove at george.genove@eccp.com or with Charity Oh at charity.oh@eccp.com, or call ECCP Visayas at 253-3387 or 253-3389.