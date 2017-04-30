Mobile phone GPS leads cops to 2 robbers
POLICE arrested two suspected robbers after they were tracked using the global positioning system (GPS) in the smartphone they stole in Sitio Dam, Barangay Buhisan, Cebu City last Saturday.
Brothers Mariel Genson, 26, and Marjune, 24, allegedly took the iPhone 5S of Jeanette Manoriña, 23, at gunpoint on V. Urgello St., Barangay Sambag 2 last Friday night.
The victim reported the incident to the police who immediately conducted a follow-up operation that led to the arrest of the suspects.
The victim’s smartphone was also recovered.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 01, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!