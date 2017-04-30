Mobile phone GPS leads cops to 2 robbers

POLICE arrested two suspected robbers after they were tracked using the global positioning system (GPS) in the smartphone they stole in Sitio Dam, Barangay Buhisan, Cebu City last Saturday.

Brothers Mariel Genson, 26, and Marjune, 24, allegedly took the iPhone 5S of Jeanette Manoriña, 23, at gunpoint on V. Urgello St., Barangay Sambag 2 last Friday night.

The victim reported the incident to the police who immediately conducted a follow-up operation that led to the arrest of the suspects.

The victim’s smartphone was also recovered.