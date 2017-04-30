Unidentified man gunned down in Brgy. Kalubihan | SunStar

Unidentified man gunned down in Brgy. Kalubihan

Sunday, April 30, 2017
By
Johanna O. Bajenting

AN unidentified man was killed on P. Lopez St., Barangay Kalubihan, Cebu City on Friday dawn.

According to the investigation of the Cebu City Police Office Homicide Section, a barangay tanod reportedly saw a man fleeing from the crime scene shortly after a gunshot rang out at 3:58 a.m.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound in the face.

He died on the spot. He was lying on a cardboard placed on the ground.

An empty shell was recovered at the scene. Homicide investigators are looking into the possibility of a personal grudge, which led to the shooting.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 01, 2017.

