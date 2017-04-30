Word problem solving strategies workshop set
A 15-DAY word problem solving strategies summer workshop is set on May 8 to May 26.
It will be held at the Sage Prep Schoolhouse, Cambridge Child Development Center in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.
The workshop will feature Anthony Tan Chan, a certified and active Philippine Sakamoto Math instructor in Manila.
The workshop is a series of word problem solving strategies that helps your child develop mathematical concepts and acquire thinking skills as used in the Singaporean math curriculum.
Each word problem question can be solved by using model drawing method through different well-illustrated approaches. By drawing models, students can represent the mathematical relationship in a problem pictorially.
This method helps the students understand the word problems and plan steps to find the correct solution. Through pictorial form approach in solving word problems, students learn to visualize abstract concepts and applications.
The pictorial drawing method is an effective way for your kids to learn problem solving strategies and will have an early exposure to algebraic concepts.
The 15 day workshop is a classroom and lecture-type activity where students will be taught on the different methods and strategies on how to approach a word problem.
Students will learn to cultivate thinking skills by breaking down the process of problem-solving.
For more information, contact (032) 233-4690 or info@sageprepschoolhouse.com.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 01, 2017.
