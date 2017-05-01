6 nabbed in bust

SIX persons, including the man who allegedly served as a hitman for slained suspected drug lord Jeffrey “Jaguar” Diaz, were arrested in a police operation in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City last Sunday dawn.

Mandaue Police Station 2 led by Chief Insp. Genilo Veraque conducted a buy-bust against Arnulfo Miel, 32, along Mt. Banahaw Street at 3 a.m., but the operation also led to the arrest of five other drug suspects.

They were Jerome Gonzaga, 28; Romy Ramas, 31; Agresa Pegarido, 29; Liezl Saraum, 23; and Jahara Peromingan, 22.

Gonzaga, a resident of Barangay Mambaling in Cebu City, was the one identified as the hitman.

“Daghan nakaila niya. Naa pud RSOG nakaila (Many people in Mambaling identified him as a hitman. Someone from the Regional Special Operations Group also know that),” said Veraque.

He said Gonzaga was caught about two years ago when he was pointed as one of the suspects in a robbery in LBC in Taboan Public Market in Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City.

Pegarido, Saraum and Peromingan were reportedly working in a club in Cebu City.