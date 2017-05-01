Bigtime suspect nabbed with P232,000 in shabu
A SUSPECTED bigtime drug pusher yielded more than P200,000 worth of shabu during a drug bust in Barangay Inayawan last Saturday night.
Police identified the drug peddler as Renante Caruana, 38, who was monitored as he was on the drugs watchlist of the Pardo Police Station.
Senior Insp. Robert Lucernas, chief of the Pardo Police Station, said that they have been looking out for Caruana in his illegal drug transactions in Inayawan.
Confiscated from his possession were four small sachets and one medium pack of shabu weighing 20 grams and with a Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P232,000.
Also confiscated was a caliber .45 pistol that, Lucernas said, will be subjected to a ballistic examination to determine whether Caruana was involved in other crimes.
Meanwhile, eight persons were caught in separate drug busts in Cebu City last Saturday in Barangays Calamba, Ermita and Pahina-Central.
The arrested persons were caught having small sachets of shabu and drug paraphernalia in their possession.
They will face charges for the violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 01, 2017.
