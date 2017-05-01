Boy, 17, 13 others nabbed in PDEA bust
OPERATIVES of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Central Visayas caught alleged drug maintainer Giovanni Catipay, a 17-year-old suspected user, and 13 others in two drug dens in Sitio Panaghiusa, Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City last Saturday night.
Seized during the operations were 33 packs of suspected shabu, weighing 50 grams with an estimated market value of P198,000, and drug paraphernalia.
The other suspects are Christopher Catipay, 39, from Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City; Reniel Lim, 33, from Basak Pardo, Cebu City; Martin Cuava, 38, from Subangdaku, Mandaue City; Marvin Buenavista, 27, from Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City; John Red Vildosala, 31, from Pardo, Cebu City; Jeffrel Mabitad, 23, from Pardo, Cebu City; Ramee Estrera, 40, from Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City; Christine Navaja, 29, from Mambaling, Cebu City; Mario Nemeño Jr., 27, from Minglanilla, Cebu; Anthony Andrew Mabatid, 36, from Minglanilla, Cebu; Jerameel Wagas, 37, from Compostela, Cebu; John Mark Labrador, 23, from Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City; and Marces Garces, 28, from Cabancalan, Mandaue City.
They will face complaints for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 01, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!