Boy, 17, 13 others nabbed in PDEA bust

OPERATIVES of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Central Visayas caught alleged drug maintainer Giovanni Catipay, a 17-year-old suspected user, and 13 others in two drug dens in Sitio Panaghiusa, Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City last Saturday night.

Seized during the operations were 33 packs of suspected shabu, weighing 50 grams with an estimated market value of P198,000, and drug paraphernalia.

The other suspects are Christopher Catipay, 39, from Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City; Reniel Lim, 33, from Basak Pardo, Cebu City; Martin Cuava, 38, from Subangdaku, Mandaue City; Marvin Buenavista, 27, from Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City; John Red Vildosala, 31, from Pardo, Cebu City; Jeffrel Mabitad, 23, from Pardo, Cebu City; Ramee Estrera, 40, from Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City; Christine Navaja, 29, from Mambaling, Cebu City; Mario Nemeño Jr., 27, from Minglanilla, Cebu; Anthony Andrew Mabatid, 36, from Minglanilla, Cebu; Jerameel Wagas, 37, from Compostela, Cebu; John Mark Labrador, 23, from Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City; and Marces Garces, 28, from Cabancalan, Mandaue City.

They will face complaints for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.