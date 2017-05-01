Bzzzzz: Tomas ‘threat’ on Sta. Fe’s mayor

STA. Fe (Cebu) Mayor Jose Esgana -- remember the mayor who verbally clashed with his town’s Catholic Church parish priest over the holding of a music festival last Holy Week? -- is back in the news.

This time as “victim” of an alleged threat from Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña. The two mayors met Saturday, April 29 at Marriott Hotel’s coffee-shop. Tomas was with Alex Tan, owner of Island Shipping whose ships ply between Sta. Fe’s Hagnaya port and mainland Cebu and whose two employees filed the complaint that led to Esgana’s suspension sometime ago.

Esgana said he may file a complaint against Osmeña. Will face it, retorted Tomas.

But what complaint?

If Mayor Esgana chooses a criminal complaint, it must be for a threat. But Tomas didn’t threaten him “with the infliction upon his person, honor or property” or of his family of “any wrong amounting to a crime.”

What did Tomas say to the “mayor sa isla”?

-- “Bantay-bantay lang ka ha?” (what Esgana heard, according to paper A); “Ikaw ha, pagbantay” (according to paper B);

-- “Unsa, gusto ka ba’g away?” (what Tomas said he said, per report of paper B; he refused to talk with paper A).

Tan reportedly said, “Unsay imong gusto?”

No criminal threat from Tomas and Tan. Just tough talk.

Rudeness maybe

At most, Mayor Esgana may sue for light threat (threatening to commit a wrong not amounting to a crime) or just rudeness or behavior unbecoming of a public official’s code of conduct. But even that is limp. A lawsuit because Tomas just refused to shake hands and smile.

The city mayor recalled that Esgana had ordered the barb-wire fence removed from the beachfront of his sister Minnie’s property in Sta. Fe. It happened years ago but it still rankled in Tomas (who’s used to demolishing, not being demolished).

Esgana said he was just enforcing a town ordinance prohibiting barb-wire fences on seashores. Did that include bamboo fences, which Tomas said Minnie offered to replace the barb wire fence with?

TIP US OFF: TELL US ABOUT IT

[paseares@gmail.com]