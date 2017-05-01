Call center agent drowns while swimming
A 25-year-old call center agent drowned off a beach resort in Barangay Poblacion, Santa Fe, Bantayan Island last Sunday morning.
Police identified the casualty as Joseph Mitchelle A. Rosos.
His body was found by a fisherman at 4:30 a.m.
An investigation showed that before he drowned, Rosos’s friends told him not to swim as he was drunk.
He ignored their warning. After his body was found by the fisherman, Rosos was rushed to Bantayan District Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival by Dr. James Nazarro.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 02, 2017.
