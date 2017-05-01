City to scrutinize PDEA's draft MOA

THE Cebu City Government will study the memorandum of agreement (MOA) that the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 has drafted on the donation of 100 K9 dogs to make sure that it is advantageous to the City.

Mayor Tomas Osmeña earlier pledged to donate 100 dogs to become part of PDEA 7’s drug-sniffing K9 unit.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, who is the deputy mayor for police matters, said that PDEA 7 already submitted the draft to the City.

The draft MOA will also be submitted to the City Legal Office and the City Council before it will be finally sealed.

Under the proposed agreement, dogs that will be donated by the City Government will be exclusively deployed to the sea and air ports where Cebu City is the entry point. The City will shoulder the expenses for the salaries of dog handlers well as for the provision of dog food, trainings, medicine, among others.

Personnel of PDEA 7 who will handle the dogs will also undergo trainings at the expense of the City.

The PDEA 7, for its part, will have the administrative and operational control of the K9 unit.