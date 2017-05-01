City to scrutinize PDEA's draft MOA
THE Cebu City Government will study the memorandum of agreement (MOA) that the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 has drafted on the donation of 100 K9 dogs to make sure that it is advantageous to the City.
Mayor Tomas Osmeña earlier pledged to donate 100 dogs to become part of PDEA 7’s drug-sniffing K9 unit.
Councilor Dave Tumulak, who is the deputy mayor for police matters, said that PDEA 7 already submitted the draft to the City.
The draft MOA will also be submitted to the City Legal Office and the City Council before it will be finally sealed.
Under the proposed agreement, dogs that will be donated by the City Government will be exclusively deployed to the sea and air ports where Cebu City is the entry point. The City will shoulder the expenses for the salaries of dog handlers well as for the provision of dog food, trainings, medicine, among others.
Personnel of PDEA 7 who will handle the dogs will also undergo trainings at the expense of the City.
The PDEA 7, for its part, will have the administrative and operational control of the K9 unit.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 01, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!