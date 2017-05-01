Girl drowns in San Remigio
A 10-year-old girl drowned in the seawaters off Barangay Poblacion, San Remigio, northern Cebu last Sunday morning.
Kimberly Paredes was rushed to Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo City, but she was declared dead on arrival by Dr. Jojie Padilla.
Investigation showed Paredes was with her mother Eden Edisan Maralit, grandmother Evelia Camay Paredes, and her sibling.
They went to the vacant lot near the San Remigio Cultural Center and Leisure Beach Resort around 11 a.m.
Kimberly went swimming.
Evelia carried the girl’s sibling and they stayed on the shore, while Eden prepared for their lunch
At 11:45 a.m., Evelia and Eden failed to find the girl.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 02, 2017.
