Heritage Week in Cebu City
TO preserve culture and heritage, the Cebu City Council declared every last week of May as Cebu City Heritage Week.
During their regular session last week, the council approved the ordinance filed by Councilor James Cuenco. It will take effect starting this year.
A series of activities will be held during the weeklong celebration, which seeks to enhance awareness of Cebuano culture and to boost their sense of pride, ownership and responsibility.
The Cebu City Heritage Week will also encourage the public to visit and enjoy heritage sites, and involve the local government, private sector and the community in heritage conservation.
Before the approval of the ordinance, the City only observed the Night of Heritage also known as Gabii sa Kabilin organized by the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 01, 2017.
