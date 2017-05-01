Man dead in stabbing incident in Cebu

A 35-YEAR-OLD man was stabbed by his neighbor around 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in Sitio Dakit, Barangay Clavera, Borbon, northern Cebu.

The victim was identified as Arjay Cabilan Masendo who succumbed to a stab wound in the abdomen after he was allegedly attacked by Jonel Bargamento Monisit, 32.

Their neighbors saw Masendo and Monisit argue before the crime.

Investigation showed Masendo went home to the house owned by his wife's parents. Monisit arrived and demanded to the victim's in-laws to give him liquor.

Masendo heard Monisit and confronted the suspect.

Monisit attacked him and left the village after the incident. (SunStar Cebu)