Man dead in stabbing incident in Cebu
A 35-YEAR-OLD man was stabbed by his neighbor around 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in Sitio Dakit, Barangay Clavera, Borbon, northern Cebu.
The victim was identified as Arjay Cabilan Masendo who succumbed to a stab wound in the abdomen after he was allegedly attacked by Jonel Bargamento Monisit, 32.
Their neighbors saw Masendo and Monisit argue before the crime.
Investigation showed Masendo went home to the house owned by his wife's parents. Monisit arrived and demanded to the victim's in-laws to give him liquor.
Masendo heard Monisit and confronted the suspect.
Monisit attacked him and left the village after the incident. (SunStar Cebu)
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 02, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!