Mandaue sets new fiesta rules

MANDAUE City Mayor Gabriel Luis Quisumbing strictly prohibited the selling of liquor within the vicinity of the Mandaue City Hall and in other areas where there are activities for the city’s fiesta.

The City Government, led by Quisumbing, launched the Mandaue Midyear Cultural Summit 2017 last Thursday afternoon in Parkmall.

The City allotted P10 million for the activities this year, while last year’s budget was P11.6 million.

City Treasurer Regal Oliva said they removed some activities this year, including the motorcade, Panagtagbo Festival and coronation of the queen, prince and princess in Mandaue.

Despite this, he said new events were still being prepared by the City such as Veterinary Day on May 1, Gugmang Giatay Bisrock musical play on the same day, and Appreciation and Balikbayan Gala Night on May 10.

The cultural summit events will start on the day of the launching up to May 10.

With the series of activities, Quisumbing said police officers and a team of the Special Weapon and Tactics will be in the area where there are fiesta activities.

“The PNP is deploying their K9 team… We will also be cautious with packages that are brought in without inspection,” the mayor said.

During the launching, the mayor announced that they will not allow selling of liquor in the venues where there are fiesta activities.

Yesterday, the City officials held the blessing and lighting of the heritage fountain where a monument of Justice Sotero Cabahug was placed.

The Miss Mandaue pageant and Mandaue Gay pageant will still be witnessed by the Mandauehanons on May 6 and May 9, respectively. These will both be held at the City Sports and Cultural Complex.

Glenn Antigua, chief for operations of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue, said they already prepared a traffic plan for the City’s fiesta.