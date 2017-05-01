Police suspect someone tipped Carcar brgy. official about raid

THE Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) is looking into the possibility that someone leaked their operation against a village official in Carcar City.

Supt. Joie Yape Jr., PIB chief, said they are not discounting the possibility that someone from the police force helped Valladolid Barangay Captain Ryan Sagolili, who was not caught during the raid last Friday night.

Yape’s team’s aim was to search the official’s house, after receiving reports that Sagolili owned unlicensed firearms. The suspect is the chairman of the barangay’s committee on peace and order.

The operation was authorized by a search warrant issued by Danao City Regional Trial Court Judge Jerry Dicdican.

The warrant instructed the operatives to confiscate high caliber firearms such as .45 pistol, KG9 submachine pistol, and armalite.

Two bullets of .9mm pistol and an expired firearm license were seized from Sagolili’s residence.

During the raid, Yape’s team caught Sagolili’s relatives Rochelle Bardinas Olmedo, Thelma Pangcoga and Aminah Pangcoga tallying combinations of an illegal numbers game.

Yape said Sagolili is also involved in illegal gambling and is allegedly an underling of a gambling lord.

Gambling paraphernalia such as fax machine, telephone, tally sheets, ball pens, calculator and cash amounting to over P1,000 were seized during the operation.