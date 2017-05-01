Unidentified assailant kills delivery man | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

Unidentified assailant kills delivery man

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Unidentified assailant kills delivery man

Monday, May 01, 2017
By
Johanna O. Bajenting

A DELIVERY man was killed by an unidentified assailant in Sitio Silangan 2, Barangay Tejero last Sunday dawn.

Police identified the victim as Julius Avenido, 22, a native of San Agustin, Talibon, Bohol.

Avenido was stabbed twice in the chest and once in the forehead.

His body was discovered in a small alley at 2:15 a.m. by a man who was passing by.

The man reported the matter to the police.

Homicide investigators are still looking into the incident.

No witness has come forward.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 02, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments