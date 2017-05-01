Unidentified assailant kills delivery man

A DELIVERY man was killed by an unidentified assailant in Sitio Silangan 2, Barangay Tejero last Sunday dawn.

Police identified the victim as Julius Avenido, 22, a native of San Agustin, Talibon, Bohol.

Avenido was stabbed twice in the chest and once in the forehead.

His body was discovered in a small alley at 2:15 a.m. by a man who was passing by.

The man reported the matter to the police.

Homicide investigators are still looking into the incident.

No witness has come forward.