Unidentified assailant kills delivery man
A DELIVERY man was killed by an unidentified assailant in Sitio Silangan 2, Barangay Tejero last Sunday dawn.
Police identified the victim as Julius Avenido, 22, a native of San Agustin, Talibon, Bohol.
Avenido was stabbed twice in the chest and once in the forehead.
His body was discovered in a small alley at 2:15 a.m. by a man who was passing by.
The man reported the matter to the police.
Homicide investigators are still looking into the incident.
No witness has come forward.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 02, 2017.
