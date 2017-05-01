Veco warns public against flying kites near posts

THE Visayan Electric Co. (Veco) has warned the public against flying kites near power supply lines this summer.

In a press statement, Engr. Mark Anthony Kindica, Veco’s AVP for engineering operations, said they are not prohibiting the public from flying kites, but it should be done in places away from overhead power lines.

Flying kites near power lines, Kindica said, may cause electrocution and power interruptions if kites get caught in the wires.

It should only be done in open areas, away from overhead power lines, substations and other electrical installations, the Veco official said.

Kindica also warned those who will try to retrieve their kites that got caught in power lines.

“If your kite gets caught in overhead power lines, release the string at once and do not pull the string or climb the power pole to retrieve the kite. Do not also attempt to get inside a substation to retrieve a kite,” he said.

When their kites get stuck along power lines, Kindica said, owners should immediately call them so they can send a crew who are authorized to remove the kite.

The Cebu City Government also prohibits kite flying near power lines, telecommunications lines and other similar facilities.

City Ordinance 1471 says kite flying should only be done in areas that are 3,000 square meters big, which is equivalent to six basketball courts. At present, the remaining open spaces are mostly in mountain barangays and at the South Road Properties.

A total of 140 power interruptions last year were recorded by Veco’s distribution services department in various areas within its franchise because of kites that got caught in power lines.