Views sought on BRT

THE proponents of the P10-billion Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project want several groups and individuals to suggest what to do about more than 2,000 trees that will be affected once the project will be fully implemented.

The Department of Transportation and the Cebu BRT Project Implementation Unit of the Cebu City Government has set a public hearing on the matter on May 17.

It will be held at the Rizal Public Library on Osmeña Blvd. starting at 9 a.m.

Lawyer Rafael Christopher Yap, BRT project manager, said the inputs from different groups may alleviate the impact of the project on the trees.

Based on their latest survey, a total of 2,166 trees along the BRT route from Barangay Talamban to Barangay Bulacao will be affected once the project will be in place.

These trees include Indian trees, narra, mahogany, caimito, kamatchiles, talisay, Indian rubber trees, ipil-ipil, jackfruit and germilina, among others.

Yap clarified that there is no decision yet if these trees will be removed.

The public hearing is also a requirement once the City will apply for a tree-cutting or earth-balling permit before the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) Chief Nida Cabrera said they invited 21 barangays that are located near the route, environmentalists, government agencies, private owners of structures affected, sidewalk vendors and non-governmental organizations.

Others who also wanted to participate are encouraged to join.

Meanwhile, CCENRO will also implement a greening program for BRT.

Cabrera said an approved P35 million will be spent to purchase and grow, among others, a total of 340,000 seedlings that will be planted in the upland areas as replacement for the trees that will be affected by the BRT project in the downtown area.