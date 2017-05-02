11th water reservoir opened in Kalunasan | SunStar

Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Water tank. The Metro Cebu Water District opens a new water reservoir in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City, which means residents in the area can enjoy an improved supply of water from the water district. (Contributed Foto)

AT least 900 consumers from Barangay Kalunasan in Cebu City have been enjoying an improved water supply from the Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) since last month.

This, after the water district opened its P16-million modular water tank in the barangay.

The tank is the 11th reservoir of the water district and the third of its kind that MCWD built. The first reservoir is in BC Homes in Barangay Lahug, and the second is at the entrance of Monterrazas de Cebu in Barangay Guadalupe.

Reservoirs are used to store water that can be used during peak hours or in times of calamities.

The three reservoirs used state-of-the-art technology called glass-fused to steel.

The construction of the 1,000-cubic meter capacity reservoir in Kalunasan by Houston Hydrotech Products and Systems Inc. started on June 23 last year.

The tank has been designed to store water from Oprra 1 well and other sources.

MCWD Production and Distribution Department manager Edgar Ortega said that with Oprra 1 well and the completion of the reservoir, Kalunasan consumers are now benefitting from an improved supply of water.

MCWD commits to prioritize the residents of the barangay in the supply of water from the well.

At present, MCWD has 118 wells and 10 reservoirs. It targets to increase the number of reservoirs to 20 in different areas in Cebu City, Talisay City and the municipalities of Cordova and Consolacion by 2020 to improve its distribution capacity.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 03, 2017.

