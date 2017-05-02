3 drug suspects fall in separate busts in Cebu City | SunStar

3 drug suspects fall in separate busts in Cebu City

Tuesday, May 02, 2017
By
Johanna O. Bajenting

OPERATIVES of the Mabolo Police Station arrested three persons in separate buy-busts in the mountain barangays of Bonbon, Babag and Sibugay in Cebu City.

Packs of suspected shabu estimated to have a street value of P210,000 were confiscated from suspected drug pushers.

They were identified as Eric Mabini, 38, Elmer Bontilao, 23, and Demetrio Casas, 36.

Text messages and intelligence information were gathered against the three, which led the local police to conduct the anti-illegal drug operations.

Drug-related complaints will be filed against them.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 03, 2017.

