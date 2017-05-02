3 drug suspects fall in separate busts in Cebu City
OPERATIVES of the Mabolo Police Station arrested three persons in separate buy-busts in the mountain barangays of Bonbon, Babag and Sibugay in Cebu City.
Packs of suspected shabu estimated to have a street value of P210,000 were confiscated from suspected drug pushers.
They were identified as Eric Mabini, 38, Elmer Bontilao, 23, and Demetrio Casas, 36.
Text messages and intelligence information were gathered against the three, which led the local police to conduct the anti-illegal drug operations.
Drug-related complaints will be filed against them.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 03, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!