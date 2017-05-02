Ballot boxes inventory pushes trough today
THE inventory, sealing and turnover of ballot boxes in the election protest filed by former Cebu City mayor Michael Rama against Mayor Tomas Osmeña will finally push through today, after it was postponed twice.
The turnover of the ballot boxes from 168 precincts covered by the protest was initially scheduled on April 25, but was moved to May 2 as there was “short notice.”
Provincial Election Officer Atty. Lionel Marco Castillano said that his office decided to give the inventory another extension to give Rama’s camp time to settle the transportation of ballots to Manila.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 03, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!