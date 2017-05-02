Ballot boxes inventory pushes trough today

THE inventory, sealing and turnover of ballot boxes in the election protest filed by former Cebu City mayor Michael Rama against Mayor Tomas Osmeña will finally push through today, after it was postponed twice.

The turnover of the ballot boxes from 168 precincts covered by the protest was initially scheduled on April 25, but was moved to May 2 as there was “short notice.”

Provincial Election Officer Atty. Lionel Marco Castillano said that his office decided to give the inventory another extension to give Rama’s camp time to settle the transportation of ballots to Manila.