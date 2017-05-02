Bar exam results out today

WILL graduates from law schools in Cebu make it to this year’s list of Bar topnotchers?

The Supreme Court is set to release today results of the 2016 Bar examinations held at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila.

A total of 6,831 law graduates took the examination on the four Sundays of November last year at the University of Santo Tomas.

The 2016 bar examination committee is chaired by Associate Justice Presbitero Velasco Jr.

Lawyer Joan Largo, dean of the University of San Carlos College of Law, said 69 of their graduates took the Bar.

“Their preparation is in their four years in our law school,” said Largo.

The USC College of Law produced two topnotchers in the 2015 Bar exams. Athena Plaza placed second with 87.25 percent, while Jecca Jacildo got 85.85 percent. Plaza placed the highest rank in the history of USC College of Law.

In the 1951 Bar exams, former Cebu governor and deputy speaker Pablo Garcia placed third after getting 91.5 percent.

Of the 64 examinees from USC, 52 takers passed, or a passing rate 81.25 percent.

Rachel Angeli Miranda, a law graduate from the University of the Philippines, topped last year’s Bar exams with a rating of 87.40 percent. In 2015, about 1,731 (26.21 percent) out of 6,605 passed the Bar.

The bar exams cover eight subjects — Political Law, Civil Law, Taxation, Labor Law, Criminal Law, Remedial Law, Mercantile Law and Legal and Judicial Ethics.