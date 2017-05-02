Bzzzzz: Labella might run, instead of Mike

CEBU City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella has already said he’d rather have former mayor Mike Rama of team Rama face Mayor Tomas Osmeña again in the next election.

The Mike-Tomas battles were in 2013 and 2016: the score 1-1. A third match would be decisive.

It wouldn’t be an even match, though. While Mike was the sitting mayor in the first two fights, enjoying the edge of the incumbent, his image wasn’t as badly battered now as he was then.

In the third set, he’d bear the scarlet letters “DP” (for “drug protector”) that President Duterte unfairly branded on his forehead. Unfairly because no evidence was ever presented and Mike was not heard. Unless before 2019 he’d be exonerated and his constituents would be convinced. Otherwise, he’d be easy picking by Tomas who has waged a scorched-earth campaign against Mike and his leaders and strengthened fences in the barangays.

Labella, relatively still untarnished, would’ve a stronger chance.

Rama’s promise

Former mayor Mike promised to Edgar he’d be the 2019 Team Rama candidate but that rested on the premise Mike would win and serve a third term.

So are bets off? Mike’s promise to Edgar’s assumed support to Mike?

Maybe overlooked by both of them is that it’s not just they who decide: Team Rama leaders -- whose political fortune is tied to the duo’s decision -- must also be consulted and their opinion given a lot of weight.

Calling names

Who hurled worse epithets against the other: President Duterte or Sen. Leila de Lima?

It could be de Lima. She lobbed the heavier, uglier bombs, which relate to Duterte “as a killer and his mental state” and his iron-fisted rule, which she described bluntly.

