Fire destroys 45 houses in Lapu-Lapu

AT least P350,000 worth of properties were lost after a fire broke out in a residential area in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City yesterday morning.

According to the initial investigation of the Lapu-Lapu Fire District, children playing with matchsticks probably caused the fire that broke out in Sitio Sudtunggan past 10 a.m.

The fire station received the fire alarm at 10:21 a.m.

Firefighters found it difficult to put out the flames because the flames spread in an interior portion of the community. Despite that, they had the fire under control at 11:03 a.m.

The fire destroyed 45 houses and damaged three others.

SFO2 Climaco Salisid, the fire investigator, said the houses were made of mixed materials and that there was no report of anyone getting hurt during the blaze.

But Ismaelita Tumapon, 19, who is seven months pregnant, was brought to the hospital as a precaution.

Two children were seen playing with a box of matches before the fire started.

As of last night, the children had yet to be located, after they reportedly ran off during the fire.

Fire trucks in Cebu City, Mandaue City and neighboring towns rushed to the area to help put out the fire, which the authorities categorized as a Task Force Alpha incident.

In 2015 and 2016, matches were believed to have caused 217 fires in Central Visayas, records of the Bureau of Fire Protection showed. That accounted for about 13 percent of the 1,664 fires recorded in the region, and was the third most common cause, after faulty electrical connections and bonfires. During these years, fires claimed an estimated P124.33 million worth of property in Cebu Province alone.