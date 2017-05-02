Gov’t to recover ‘ill-gotten wealth’ of BOC official

THE National Government will file a petition in court in a bid to recover the alleged ill-gotten wealth of a Bureau of Customs (BOC) official assigned in Lapu-Lapu City.

Carmelle Baybay-Suson, graft investigation and prosecution officer, recommended the filing of a forfeiture proceedings against German Antopina, document processor of BOC Sub-Port of Mactan, before the Regional Trial Court.

Antopina was suspended for six months and a day without pay after he was found liable for less serious dishonesty.

The ombudsman said that Antopina “concealed and distorted” the value of assets in his 2006 to 2010 statement of assets and liabilities net worth (SALN).

The Ombudsman-Visayas’ field investigation office launched the investigation after receiving an anonymous text message alleging the corrupt practices of Antopina.

The text message also narrated the acquisition of several properties in Lapu-Lapu City and sudden increase of wealth of Antopina, who has a salary grade of 5, or more or less P12,000 monthly.

Antopina started working in the Bureau of Customs in April 2013. His wife, Rosalyn, is a housewife. They have a child.

In 2006 to 2010, Antopina declared in his SALNs a lot in Barangay Looc worth P560,000; a house in Barangay Looc, (P235,935); a lot in Barangay Gun-ob, (P240,000); and another house in Barangay Gun-ob, (P474, 065).

Replying to the charges, Antopina said that prior to his job at BOC, he engaged in the buy and sell of fish in Pasil market. He also worked as a sales and insurance agent in various companies.

He said that his house in Barangay Gun-ob was acquired through years of savings, financial contribution of his siblings abroad and a loan from a cooperative. He said it took him four years to finish the construction of his house.

He said the discrepancies in his SALN were not deliberate and that he did not under-declare the value of his assets.