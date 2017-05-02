PRO 7 beefs up security plans against NPA

FOLLOWING attacks of the New People’s Army in Quirino Province and in Davao, the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 intensified its security measures in police stations and other vital installations in Central Visayas.

PRO 7 Director Noli Taliño said that he already directed all provincial and city directors to enhance their target hardening and constant coordination with the community.

There were reports of sightings of armed men in Tabuelan, Tuburan and Sogod towns, the areas in Cebu once infested by a rebel group, but Taliño said that these were not confirmed yet.