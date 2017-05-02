Public hearing on sale of SRP lot set on June 20

DESPITE objections from some members of the Cebu City Council, a public hearing on the proposed ordinance authorizing the sale of a three-hectare (ha) parcel of land in the South Road Properties (SRP) has been scheduled on June 20.

This came after eight of 14 councilors present during yesterday’s regular session voted against the opinion of the committee on laws.

The committee, headed by Councilor Raymond Garcia, recommended that instead of an ordinance, the measure can be written in a resolution to “expedite the sale.”

But the councilors from the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan bloc disagreed, saying that containing the matter in a resolution may run counter to an existing legal opinion from the Department of Interior and Local Government on the sale of public properties.

Councilor Nendell Hanz Abella, who authored the draft legislation, said the proposal should be done through a supplementary ordinance in order not to supersede City Ordinance 2332, which protects the SRP and its stakeholders from unlawful and unauthorized transactions and dealings.

“The purpose of the proposal is not to amend, but rather, supplement the mode of preferential disposal of the SRP lots,” he said.

In a previous report, Abella said the City Government can generate around P3.3 billion by selling the lots at P110,000 per square meter.