Seaplanes to serve SRP, Cadiz route

A PRIVATE flying company will soon provide flights using amphibious aircraft from the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City to an island in Cadiz, Negros Occidental.

In his news conference yesterday, Mayor Tomas Osmeña announced that the company will deploy two seaplanes that will transport passengers from the SRP directly to Lakawon Island in Cadiz, Negros Occidental.

A seaplane is a fixed-wing aircraft that is capable of taking off and landing on water aside from airfields.

Osmeña said the seaplanes that will be used for the proposed route can accommodate at least nine passengers.

The development is a little bit expensive for ordinary people, Osmeña said, but the investment will be a pride in the city’s tourism while also promoting SRP.

“It’s not for masa but I’m sure those who can afford it will really avail of it because it’s a convenient way of going to a vacation,” he said.

It will also help the economic activities of the locators of the SRP since tourists who will avail themselves of the service will be in the area while waiting for their flights.

“It’s a very nice way of promoting Cebu,” Osmeña said.

As proposed, the take off and landing area of the seaplane will be at the Kawit Point in SRP.

Asked how soon it will start, Osmeña said the proponent has already done the aerial survey of the route.

Osmeña also has roots in Negros Occidental.

According to the website of Lakawon Island Resort, the destination is a 16-hectare, banana-shaped island off the coast of Cadiz in the northern portion of Negros Occidental.

After the Lakawon Island, Osmeña said the proponent may also open routes to tourist destinations in nearby islands like in Panglao, Bohol and Malapascua Island in the north of Cebu.