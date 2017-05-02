‘Settle issue among yourselves’

SOME members of the Cebu City Council have suggested that the proponents of a 300-megawatt coal-fired power plant in Barangay Sawang Calero resolve their issues within their company before pursuing the project.

Councilors Dave Tumulak, Alvin Arcilla and Jose Daluz III, in separate interviews, recommended that the Ludo Power Corp. (LPC) fix its row with the Ludo and Luym Corp. (LLC) first so that it can work on its operational and environmental requirements.

This came after the LLC asked the Environmental Management Bureau 7 to deny the permit application filed by the LPC.

The stockholders said they did not authorize the use of the corporation’s lot for the P20-billion project as the area is “devoted only to the pursuit of LLC’s legitimate business.”

The councilors, for their part, said that while the City Government has no involvement in the project, a renewable source of energy would be helpful for the city.

Tumulak, who authored a resolution last year endorsing the LPC to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources 7, said it is high time that the city had an operational renewable energy plant.

“Regardless of the venue of the plant, as long as it will not harm the environment, I will give it my full support. We need another power source in the city as the higher the competition, the lower our electricity bills,” he said.

Tumulak’s resolution also covered the request of the LPC to have the project site reclassified under medium and high-intensity industrial districts (I2) instead of low-intensity districts (I1).

City Ordinance 1656, otherwise known as the Cebu City Zoning Ordinance, provides that power plants should only be allowed in areas under I2.

Arcilla, chair of the City Zoning Board, said the LPC has yet to comply with the requirements the board had asked, such as a development permit and a locational clearance.