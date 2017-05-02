Talisay mulls amendment of curfew ordinance

TALISAY City Vice Mayor Alan Bucao said that aside from erring parents, barangay officials should be held accountable for not following the City’s curfew ordinance.

Bucao issued the statement following the request of Mayor Eduardo Gullas to the City Council to amend the curfew ordinance and impose stiffer penalties against the violators.

Bucao, however, said that amending the measure might take long as it has to undergo public hearing.

Bucao said he observed that majority of the city’s barangays failed to properly implement the ordinance.