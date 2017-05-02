Veco turns over 2 infra projects in San Remigio

THE Visayan Electric Co. Inc. (Veco), through its corporate social responsibility initiative, turned over a newly-constructed multi-purpose cultural center to Luyang National High School and a single-story, three-classroom building to Luyang Elementary School in San Remigio, Cebu.

The P4.89-million multi-purpose cultural center project benefitted the students of Luyang National High School, as well as the entire community of Luyang.

The P2.89-million classroom building, meanwhile, can accommodate at least 50 primary students of Luyang Elementary School. Veco also equipped the building with sufficient lighting, 150 armchairs, new floor tiles and blackboards.

San Remigio Mayor Mariano R. Martinez expressed his gratitude during the turnover of the two infrastructure projects, saying the people of Luyang were blessed to have been chosen as beneficiaries even if the area is not within the company’s franchise area.

Ronelito Talisic, teacher-in-charge of Luyang National High School, also thanked Veco for its consistent support to the school.

“We are very grateful to Veco and Aboitiz Foundation because since 2013 amidst the damage brought by super typhoon Yolanda, they are the ones who helped us recover by donating newly-refurbished classrooms. Now, we are given another present, one multi-purpose cultural center wherein we can hold our outdoor activities in school,” Talisic said in his speech during the turnover last Feb. 24.

The ceremonies attended by Veco president Jaime Jose Aboitiz, Luyang ES principal Anafe Pastor, Talisic, Veco Reputation Enhancement Department head Eric Ching and the students and teachers of Luyang ES and NHS.

The signing of the deed of donation and deed of acceptance was witnessed by Martinez, Cebu Province Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Rhea Mar Angtud, Public Schools District Supervisor Dr. Eva Casinilio, and Luyang Barangay Captain Janet Salubre.