Yesterday’s weather this year’s hottest

THE highest temperature in Cebu so far this year was recorded early yesterday afternoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) recorded a scorching temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius at 1:41 p.m. yesterday.

It also recorded a heat index of 40 degrees Celsius.

Heat index is what temperature feels to the human body when humidity is combined with air temperature.

Engr. Alfredo Quiblat, acting Pagasa Cebu director, said the public can expect the weather to be warmer in the next few days as Cebu has yet to reach its highest temperature for last three decades.

The hottest temperature in Cebu for this month is 37 degrees Celsius.

The last time Cebu felt that much heat was last May 31, 2010, when summer temperatures combined with the effects of El Niño.

Quiblat advised the public to observe precautionary measures to avoid suffering heat stress and other ailments.

On the weather's effect on the city's farm products, Cebu City Agriculturist Arliegh Gesta said there are still enough crops and livestock supply in the mountain barangays.

Gesta said that based on the report submitted by their field personnel last Friday, there is still enough water supply for the farms in the upland areas since farmers were able to store water from the rains in the previous weeks.

If the weather gets worse, Gesta said they've prepared more than a hundred water tanks and drums that will be distributed to the farmers to allow them to store more water.

Right now, Gesta said there is an on-going monitoring and evaluation in the barangays to determine what are the areas that will be considered priority in the distribution of water tanks and drums.

Dr. Alice Utlang of the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries said they've given hemorrhagic septicemia vaccine and other vitamins for the farm animals in the upland areas so they can survive the heat. JKV, RVC