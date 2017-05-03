2016 bar exam results trend online | SunStar

2016 bar exam results trend online

Wednesday, May 03, 2017

THE 2016 bar examination in the Philippines garnered various reactions from netizens on Twitter after the Supreme Court released the results on Wednesday, May 3.

A University of San Carlos (USC) law graduate made history by topping the bar examination and for the first time, no Metro Manila-based school was included in the list of top 10 successful bar examinees.

People on Twitter were quick to react that Bisaya “pips” ruled the 2016 bar results. Four out of 10 are from the USC School of Law and Governance in Cebu City.

Law graduates who also topped are from schools in Visayas and Mindanao like Silliman University (SU) in Dumaguete City, Ateneo De Davao University (AdDU) in Davao City, among others.

Twitter users @ashleyluche, @heinzie, @TagaPurokSais, @radarBlips tweeted with pride for the Cebuanos and Mindanaoans.






Hashtags like #Bar2016, #Bisaya, #BisayaNaPud, #ProudBisaya and #AtoNiBai are making rounds on Twitter. Visayans and Mindanaons are also tweeting with “pride” given the fact that their fellow “probinsyanas” and “probinsyanos” slayed it on the top 10.

Also present were those who shrugged the results off saying, “it's no biggie,” as what Twitter user @tateenmmendoza tweeted.



Women on Twitter were also quick to notice how their fellow women dominated the top 10.



Some Twitter users, however, were surprised that no school from the National Capital Region made it to the top 10. They found it unusual that schools like the University of the Philippines, Ateneo de Manila University nor San Beda College did not make it to the top 10 since most of these schools have always been present in previous years.

Twitter users @karlojennuel, @imJBRubianes and @krizzy_kalerqui tweeted:





The exchange of tweets also gave emphasis to schools in Visayas and Mindanao being at par with those in Luzon as what Twitter user
@Junar_at_Large tweeted.


A call to regionalize the bar exam was also emphasized on Twitter.

Regionalization means having testing centers in Visayas and Mindanao in order for the bar exam to be an easier access for law graduates based outside Manila.


In an en banc decision dated May 3, the Supreme Court ruled to hold the 2016 Bar exams at the University of Santo Tomas on November 6, 13, 20, and 27. (Lora Manigos/SunStar Cebu)

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 03, 2017.

