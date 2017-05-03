3 Cebu cops among new lawyers

TWO commissioned officers and a non-commissioned officer under Police Regional Office (PRO) Central Visayas passed the 2016 bar examination.

They are Chief Insp. Gerard Ace Pelare, Chief Insp. Maria Theresa Macatangay, and PO3 Luke Mahatma Fernandez.

Pelare is the Danao City Police Station chief, while Macatangay is the chief of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO)-Investigation and Detective Management Branch. Fernandez is with the Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division.

The three bar passers said that they will continue serving the Philippine National Police.

Pelare said he is grateful for his family and friends who prayed for his success in the bar, which has been described as the most difficult examination in the country.

“Gipahibalo na lang ko sa akong classmate nga nakapasar ko. Didto ko sa bukid sa Danao kay mag-clearing mi sa barangay nga naapektuhan sa drugas. Salamat sa Diyos gidungog akong pag-ampo ug nakapasar ko,” he told SunStar Cebu in a phone interview.

Cebu Provincial Police Office Director Eric Noble congratulated Pelare, and he hopes for the latter to get a promotion.

Pelare first took the exam in 2014, after he graduated from the University of San Jose-Recoletos College of Law. He failed the exam at the time.

The official is a member of the Sansinirangan Class 2007 of the Philippine National Police Academy.