Bzzzzz: Promdi Law schools edge out Manila’s top

THE shocker in the 2016 bar exams, whose results were released yesterday, is that not only Cebu’s USC topped it (as in #1), but law schools from the provinces gave no room for Manila law schools in the Top 10 list. From number 1 to 10, you can’t see any bet from such schools as U.P., Ateneo, and San Beda, which got in the previous year’s exams, in that order, 4, 3, and 2 spots in the top-notcher row. This year, Cebu’s USC got 4 and Dumaguete’s Silliman University 3. All the other Top 10 spots were occupied by such “promdi” law schools as Andres Bonifacio College in Dipolog, Northwestern University in Laoag City, and University of San Agustin in Iloilo City.

What happened to Manila’s premier law schools?

Only bar non-placer

All past presidents who were lawyers landed in the Top 10 list of the bar. Only Rodrigo Duterte didn’t. Cebu’s Sergio Osmeña Sr. was #2 in 1903.

Not true about ‘recall’

There are a few misconceptions, OK, falsehoods about recall election, which Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña once considered against non-BOPK councilors and former mayor Mike Rama may have considered against Tomas. Tomas has since abandoned the idea while Mike still has the option to do it.

(One) Is Mike required to run in a recall against Tomas? No. Other candidates may file their bid. Tomas, however, the elective official sought to be recalled, shall be in the list.

(Two) How many voters shall sign the petition for recall? Ten per cent of the voting population since Cebu City has more than 300,000 voters; in the 2016 election, it had 630,000. That would be 63,000; in any case, not less than 45,000.

(Three) Is Mike deemed to abandon his protest if he runs in a recall? Not necessarily, the Miriam Santiago protest required a lot more steps than just running.

